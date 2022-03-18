Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 988,462 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988,462 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.90% of Paya worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paya by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Paya by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 63,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.87 on Friday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Paya ( NASDAQ:PAYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

