Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,019 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 1.5% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.17% of Builders FirstSource worth $192,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,599,000 after buying an additional 239,238 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

