Frontier Group (ULCC) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Frontier Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 661 2182 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, suggesting a potential upside of 88.04%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 42.46%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -21.85 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 5.99

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Group rivals beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

