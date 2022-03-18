FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 102,133 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
