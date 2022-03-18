FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 2.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 988,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FTC Solar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 275,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

