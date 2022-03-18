FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Trading Down 2.7%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 988,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
FTCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.
In related news, CAO Cathy Behnen sold 21,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $78,622.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,113,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FTC Solar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 57,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 275,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,698,000. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
