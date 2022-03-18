Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €47.74 ($52.47).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock remained flat at $€26.00 ($28.57) during trading on Friday. 51,903 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.81. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 52 week high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

