Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.65

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $29.31. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 150,959 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

