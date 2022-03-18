Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.65

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.65 and traded as low as $29.31. Fujitsu shares last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 150,959 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

About Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

