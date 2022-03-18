Furucombo Achieves Market Cap of $4.23 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $383,334.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

