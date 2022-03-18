Fuse Network Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $21.87 million and $1.18 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

