Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Fusion has a market cap of $34.88 million and $2.12 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,775.17 or 0.99645032 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001710 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,144,326 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

