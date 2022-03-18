Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,382. The stock has a market cap of $337.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -1.74. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,331. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

