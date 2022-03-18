FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

UBX opened at $1.09 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 437,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Unity Biotechnology by 618.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 767,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

