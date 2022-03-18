FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Issued By Cormark

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Westport Fuel Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $304.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

