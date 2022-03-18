FY2022 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Raymond James also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a 1 year low of C$49.61 and a 1 year high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

