FY2022 EPS Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Decreased by Analyst

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Adobe in a report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $10.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $444.36 on Friday. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.