FY2022 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
TSE:MMX opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$921.74 million and a PE ratio of 28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of C$5.04 and a twelve month high of C$7.70.
Maverix Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.
