FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Increased by Analyst

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

SCHN stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

