FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vor Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.04) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vor Biopharma by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vor Biopharma by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 306,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

