FY2023 EPS Estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.00).

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.