FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.05 on Friday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 101.70 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 977.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

