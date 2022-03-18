G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $244.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 244.80 ($3.18) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.18), with a volume of 438,258 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 244.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.55.
About G4S (LON:GFS)
