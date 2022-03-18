Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.46

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 28508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (CVE:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

