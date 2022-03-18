Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.02

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,426,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

About Galileo Resources (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

