Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $179.72

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.72 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 188.20 ($2.45). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.41), with a volume of 89,337 shares traded.

GFRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.51) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.67 million and a PE ratio of 47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.31%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

