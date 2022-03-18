GameCredits (GAME) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and $23,428.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0823 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00269300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001556 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,104,111 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

