GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 62.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $78.50.

GME stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.26. GameStop has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $344.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in GameStop by 275.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GameStop during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

