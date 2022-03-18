GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report $34.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GAN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.77 million to $35.70 million. GAN posted sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GAN.

GAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.45 on Friday. GAN has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $229.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in GAN by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,898,000 after acquiring an additional 539,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GAN by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,574,000 after purchasing an additional 471,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 62.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 284,252 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 893,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

