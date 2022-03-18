GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $496.91 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $6.35 or 0.00015211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $496.91 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00106696 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,293,438 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

