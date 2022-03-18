Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $377.79 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00035916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00106786 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 378,645,409 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

