Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.80

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.80 and traded as high as $6.79. Genie Energy shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 33,684 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $176.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 35,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genie Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.