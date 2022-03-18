Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $128.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.66. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

