Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.99. Geospace Technologies shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 102,620 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 15,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $81,673.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $76,481.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 677,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 384,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

