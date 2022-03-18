Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (OTCMKTS:GRRMF – Get Rating) were up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46. Approximately 237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Gerresheimer from €86.20 ($94.73) to €80.20 ($88.13) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.
Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gerresheimer (GRRMF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.