Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.99

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.99 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02), with a volume of 12,121,338 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

