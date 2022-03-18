GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 3.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.08. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. lifted their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $11,651,000. VR Adviser LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 366,465 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,256,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GH Research by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 222,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at $3,168,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

