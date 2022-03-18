GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Down 3.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.08. 28 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. lifted their price target on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.
GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
