Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.59. Approximately 2,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 231,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Glatfelter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.02%.

In other Glatfelter news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in Glatfelter by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glatfelter Company Profile (NYSE:GLT)

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

