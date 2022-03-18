Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Research Coverage Started at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 600 ($7.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,723.25.

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $12.49 on Friday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.