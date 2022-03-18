Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP) Trading Up 4.8%

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25. Approximately 3,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:KROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

