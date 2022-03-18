Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Down 2.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 4,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,240,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

GSAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Globalstar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 17,887,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 79,940 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Globalstar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,629,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,970,000 after acquiring an additional 966,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 86,879 shares in the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter worth $10,092,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,861,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

