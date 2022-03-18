GoByte Market Capitalization Tops $132,466.23 (GBX)

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market capitalization of $132,466.23 and approximately $123.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoByte alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.