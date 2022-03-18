GoChain (GO) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. GoChain has a market capitalization of $26.22 million and approximately $546,438.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One GoChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 59.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoChain Coin Profile

GoChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,169,357,823 coins and its circulating supply is 1,139,482,825 coins. GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

