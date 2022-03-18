Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.51.
Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)
