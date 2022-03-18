Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 51,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Get Goldcliff Resource alerts:

Goldcliff Resource Company Profile (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds joint venture interest in the Pine Grove project located in Lyon County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Nevada Rand gold and silver project located in Mineral county, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.