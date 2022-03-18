Goldcoin Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (GLC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $5.60 million and approximately $12,748.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00268709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014718 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,919,817 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.