Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned about 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 609.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $32.73 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52.

