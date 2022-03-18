Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.76

Shares of Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.76 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 8.02 ($0.10). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.11), with a volume of 38,036 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £37.64 million and a PE ratio of -27.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.
Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)
