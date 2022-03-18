GoNetwork (GOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,448.09

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $89,448.09 and $26,600.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GoNetwork has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,747.13 or 1.00131772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00068782 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001788 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling GoNetwork

