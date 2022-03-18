Governor DAO Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Governor DAO has a market cap of $1.46 million and $44,754.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00045605 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.23 or 0.07058277 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,744.09 or 0.99938543 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 65.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00033683 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,896,915 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

