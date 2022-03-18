Govi (GOVI) One Day Volume Tops $1.09 Million

Govi (GOVI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and $1.09 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Govi has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.08 or 0.07048665 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,927.63 or 1.00008695 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00034765 BTC.

Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,760,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.