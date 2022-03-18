Graviocoin Trading 13.1% Higher This Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.07 or 0.00268597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00014897 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

