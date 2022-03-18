Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.60

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$24.60 and last traded at C$35.71, with a volume of 312058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.36.

The company has a market capitalization of C$33.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.69%.

In other news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total value of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

